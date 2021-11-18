Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of a Thursday night showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s listed as a shoulder injury for Smith, who also missed last week’s game. He did make the trip to Atlanta with the team, and he was able to get in work on a limited basis at practice this week.

Fantasy football impact: Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

Smith practiced last Friday too, on a limited basis, but still ended up inactive for that game. Still, it’s a good sign that he made the road trip with the team, but we may have to wait until closer to kickoff to know whether or not he’ll actually suit up.

For fantasy purposes, Smith doesn’t bring much upside to lineups. The Patriots have been leaning on tight end Hunter Henry as a red zone weapon, and he’s very much worth a starting fantasy spot in your lineup.