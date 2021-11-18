The Kansas Jayhawks are the only top-15 team in action on Thursday, November 18th as they get ready to host the Stony Brook Seawolves. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas opened the season with an impressive 87-74 victory over the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic before blowing out Tarleton for win No. 2. Ochai Agbaji scored 29 and 25 points in the first two matchups, and he should be set up for another big night.

Stony Brook will enter with a 0-1 record as thee Seawolves have not played since Tuesday, November 9th when they were hammered by George Mason to begin the year. Jahlil Jenkins was one of two Stony Brook players to reach double figures with 13 points as he knocked down 3-of-6 three-point attempts in the loss.

How to watch Kansas vs. Stony Brook

When: Thursday, November 18th at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: via FOX Sports

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook TBA

