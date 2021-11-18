19 Ohio State vs. Xavier: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes dropped a couple spots in the most recent AP Poll, but they are 3-0 as they will head on the road for what should be a fun matchup against the Xavier Musketeers on Thursday, November 18th. The game will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ohio State did not look overly impressive in wins over Akron and Niagara over the first week, but the Buckeyes hammered Bowling Green by 30 points on Monday night. E.J. Liddell has been the go-to guy for Ohio State with 22.3 points per game to this point.

Xavier remains unbeaten through two games with wins over Niagara and Kent State, which took place on Friday, so the Musketeers will be well rested. Paul Scruggs scored 23 points with seven rebounds, while Colby Jones added 19 points with eight rebounds.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Xavier

When: Thursday, November 18th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1 or the Bally Sports App available for iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -1.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Under 141.5

These teams can both guard, but they share a mutual opponent in Niagara. 84 for Ohio State, 63 for Xavier. But the Purple Eagles are pretty bad defensively, and these are two teams that can defend in the Top 40 of the country. First to 60 wins.

