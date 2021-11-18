24 Florida vs. Milwaukee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Florida Gators opened the season unranked but after a pair of wins including Sunday’s impressive victory over the Florida State Seminoles, they jumped into the top 25. They will host the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, November 18th at 6:00 p.m. ET from Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida opened the season with a 13-point win over Elon and beat Florida State to end a seven-game losing streak in the in-state rivalry. Big man Colin Castleton had a monster game for Florida with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Milwaukee is 1-1 through two games as they opened the season with a win over North Dakota but followed it up with a loss to Eastern Kentucky. Panthers freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. is one of the top freshmen in the country, and he chose to follow his father, who is the Milwaukee head coach.

How to watch Florida vs. Milwaukee

When: Thursday, November 18th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center

TV: SEC+/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -14

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Florida -14

This Gator team is much closer to the one that beat FSU by 15 instead of the one that beat Elon by 13. There are also a bigger percentage of upperclassmen on the floor than you’d see for your average team at this level, which means the inevitable letdown after beating a rival and going right into a buy game should be less. Gators begin their tune-up stretch in style here.

