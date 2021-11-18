22 St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The eight-team Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic will get started on Thursday, November 18th at 2:00 p.m. ET when the St. Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Boise State Broncos from TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

St. Bonaventure moved up one spot from the preseason AP Poll after an opening week that featured wins over Siena and Canisius. Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes both averaged 17 points per game over the first two matchups, and Jalen Adaway returned for Game 2 after a one-game suspension.

Boise State already has a loss on their resume as they fell short against UC Irvine 58-50 over the weekend following a 20-point win over Utah Valley to start the year. The Broncos shot just 13.6% from the three-point line in the loss, so we’ll see if they can get that fixed against a ranked opponent.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State

When: Thursday, November 18th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, SC

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: St. Bonaventure -6.5

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Under 130.5

The Bonnies pace is abnormally slow at 68 possessions per game, and they’ve preyed on some mid-200’s defenses so far. That changes against the Broncos, who are a bit under 70 possessions per game themselves, but can defend as a Top 60 unit. Not a lot of points will be scored, but it’s a good test for both teams early in the season on a neutral floor.

