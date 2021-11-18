Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors will continue their four-game road trip on Thursday night when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors (12-2) have won four of their last five games, which includes a dominating 117-99 road win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (9-7) are riding a two-game losing streak after they lost 109-99 to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8.5

Golden State enters tonight’s game as the better team on paper and on the court and should be able to beat the surprising Cavaliers. The Warriors have a couple of noticeable names on the injury report, including MVP candidate Steph Curry. He is questionable with a left hip contusion. If Curry doesn’t play, we could see this line drop a few points before game time this evening.

However, the Cavaliers are dealing with a few injuries of their own, especially in the front court. Lauri Markkanen is still out due to health and safety protocol, while Evan Mobley is out for 2-4 weeks with an elbow injury. Despite not having those guys, the Cavs are still getting production from Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, and Jarrett Allen, who will all play major roles in tonight’s game.

Cleveland is 8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, which is incredible. They are 3-2 ATS as the home underdog this season and 9-4-1 ATS as the underdog overall. When I see those numbers, it makes me want to side with Cavaliers, especially if there is no Curry tonight. But I got to roll with GS, who is 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 7-4-1 ATS as the favorite this season. Not to mention, it is the second night of a back-to-back for the Cavs.

Over/Under: Over 206.5

The total seems surprisingly low for tonight’s game as the Warriors have one of the more explosive offenses in the NBA, averaging 115 points per game. The Cavaliers are averaging 102 points per game this season, but only 99 points per game at home. Also, neither team has been profitable when it comes to the over this season. At only 206.5 points, I’m going to take the over in this spot.

