Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their six-game road trip on Thursday night when they play the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The Sixers (8-7) have lost five-straight games after they got blown out by the Utah Jazz 120-85 Tuesday night. The Nuggets (9-5) had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbookcentered around the game here.

76ers vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -7.5

The Sixers are reeling as they’ve lost five consecutive games and are still without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is struggling on defense with Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, allowing teams to score 114.8 points per game (last five games). The Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games, but are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games when playing at Denver. Additionally, they are 1-3 ATS as road dogs and 2-6 ATS as underdogs this season.

The Nuggets have only lost one game at home (7-1) this season, which was late last month against the Cavaliers (99-87). Since that defeat, Denver has won six straight by an average of 15 points per game. The Nuggets don’t have Michael Porter Jr., but still have last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games, but 3-4 ATS when they are listed as the favorite.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

The Nuggets’ defense at home this season has been spectacular as they only giving up 93.6 points per game and letting teams shoot 28.6% from three-point range. That does not bode well for the Sixers, who are shooting 39.2% from behind the arc this season. The Sixers’ over record is 6-9, while the Nuggets’ record is not that much better at 4-10. I could see Denver winning 110-95 tonight at Ball Arena.

