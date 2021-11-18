Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 18

We have a small five-game slate in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 14.5 points (+100)

We are going to roll with a plus-money prop to start off tonight’s NBA slate. Jaren Jackson Jr. has picked up where he left off last season after only playing 14 games due to injury. He is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game this season. The young forward is also shooting 38.3% from the field and 34.5% shooting from three-point range.

The 22-year-old forward has gone over 14.5 points in five out of 10 games, which includes three out of his last five contests. When these two teams played each other earlier in the season, JJJ had 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range. Since this prop is at +100 odds, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the odds shift to minus money or the points to go up to 15 by game time.

Dejounte Murray over 7.5 assists (+120)

Murray has been one of the more underrated point guards in the NBA this season and is a walking triple-double on a nightly basis. The young floor general is averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game this season.

Murray has gone over this plus-money prop in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least seven assists. He plays an integral part in the Spurs’ offense and will be directing traffic throughout tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Scottie Barnes over 2.5 assists (+110)

Lastly, we are going to round out our props for tonight’s slate with Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes. He has done a little bit of everything for the Raptors and is a viable candidate for Rookie of the Year. This season, the rookie is averaging 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Barnes has surprisingly gone over 2.5 assists in six out of 10 games and had a five-game streak where he posted at least four assists. The Utah Jazz are only allowing 20.3 assists per game, which is ranked first in the NBA. Therefore, it might be tough for the Raptors to get assists tonight, but it is not impossible for Barnes to cash this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.