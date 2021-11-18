NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, November 18

The NBA has a lighter slate on Thursday night with just six games on the schedule. The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with the last games of the night starting at 9:00 p.m. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,600

Adams has been averaging 25.5 fantasy points per game so far this season which is huge for the Memphis big man. He recently turned in a 41.75 DKFP performance in their loss to the Pelicans, where he turned in 15 points and nine rebounds. He’s been fairly solid on the glass through his last few outings, topping out at 14 rebounds in their loss to the Hornets last week. Averaging 25.4 minutes per game, he’s sure to at least get you double digit points without taking a huge hit to your salary cap as the Grizzlies take on a banged up Clippers team at home.

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,900

Niang had a good run where he scored at least 12 points in six straight games, racking up some solid fantasy points in the process. He’s since cooled off a touch, but he’s still been averaging 25.2 minutes per game through his last five where he’s topped out at 21 points. He’s all but guaranteed to turn in a double-digit fantasy performance in any given game, and should be expected to have a solid showing against the Nuggets tonight.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $3,700

Avdija has scored at least 21 fantasy points in four of his last five outings, turning in a double-double on Monday against the Pelicans. He was just one point away from a second straight double-double when he scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Wednesday against the Hornets. He’s become a big contributor for the Wizards on the glass, and once he’s able to boost his offensive performance, he’ll be a key player especially from a fantasy perspective.