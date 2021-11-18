Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Heat on Thursday

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will face off on Thursday as the Washington Wizards (10-4) pay a visit to the Miami Heat (10-5). The Wizards are fresh off a 10-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets, effectively snapping their five-game winning streak they’d been riding to the top of the conference standings. The Heat, just a half a game behind them, are in the midst of a nice little three-game winning streak of their own, finishing off the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday with a 113-98 victory. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are favored to win at home by 6.5 points. They’re priced at -265 on the moneyline while the Wizards are +215, and the point total is set at 207.5.

Wizards vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +6.5 (-105)

The Wizards aren’t guaranteed to win in Miami tonight, but they should be playing well enough to cover the spread on the road. It’s set to be a close contest at FTX Arena as both teams have solid defenses and have been playing very well as of late. The Heat could be missing a huge player in Bam Adebayo, who didn’t play last night against the Pelicans due to a knee injury. The Miami center would be sorely missed against a very good Washington team. Dewayne Dedmon got the start in his place against the Pels, playing 25 minutes and logging two points and eight rebounds.

Over/Under: Under 207.5 (-115)

These teams have two of the best defenses in the league, with Miami ranked sixth and Washington at seventh, allowing 102.7 and 103 points per game respectively. The Wizards have gone under in their last six games with a 4-10-0 record against the over. Miami, potentially without Bam Adebayo, will be missing some points on the scoreboard and could see a lower point total as well.

