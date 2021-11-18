Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers (9-5) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum on Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Clippers just grabbed a 106-92 bounce-back win over the Spurs after losing to the Bulls just a couple days earlier. The Grizz just snapped a three-game losing streak by dominating the Rockets in a 136-102 win at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers favored by just one point as it’s set to be a close affair. The Clips are -115 on the moneyline with the Grizzlies at -105, and the point total is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1 (-110)

Paul George continues to play huge basketball, putting up big numbers night after night. He dropped 34 points in the Clips’ win over the Spurs and is averaging 27 points per game so far this season. Even through injuries, LA is still pushing through and banking some huge wins. Of course they’re still without Kawhi Leonard, who’s recovering from knee surgery, but they’ll also be without Marcus Morris (knee), Keon Johnson (ankle), and Jason Preston (foot). Nicolas Batum (Achilles) is listed as doubtful, and Terance Mann is questionable with an ankle sprain. Regardless, the Clippers are playing solid ball and should be able to get the win in Memphis.

Over/Under: Under 220.5 (-105)

While the Grizzlies just scored a season-high 136 on Monday, that’s not really indicative of how their games usually end up. After all, it was against the Rockets, who are 1-14 and have allowed an average of 117.3 points through their last three games. Both Memphis and LA are 6-8-0 against the over this season, and they’re both averaging less than 110 points per game. Take the under on this one as it seems like the safer bet.

