DeAndre Hopkins not practicing on Wednesday to open Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday to open Week 11 and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He has not practiced since injuring the hamstring in Week 8. The Cardinals face the Seahawks in Week 11 and then have a bye in Week 12.

Fantasy football implications

While Hopkins has two more days of practice to get ready for Week 11, it seems highly unlikely he plays this week. The bye will give him another week heading into Week 13 to get healthy. The Seahawks game is a big one for the division-leading Cardinals, but a healthy Hopkins down the final stretch and into the playoffs is more important.

Christian Kirk has been the team’s leading receiver in Hopkins’ absence and that will continue in Week 11. A.J. Green gains some value as well, while Zach Ertz is a strong tight end option with Hopkins not competing for targets.