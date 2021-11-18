Kyler Murray (ankle) gets in limited practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been sidelined with an ankle injury since a home loss to the Packers back in Week 8. Murray did log a limited practice session Wednesday, which is a step in the right direction toward returning to action in Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

In Weeks 1-8, Kyler Murray sat as the QB6 in fantasy football leagues and when healthy should immediately bounce back into lineups. Though Murray is known for his dual-threat ability, it’s worth noting that his success in 2021 has stemmed from his ability as a passer. He’s completing passes at nearly a 73 percent clip and leads all NFL QBs with 8.9 yards per pass attempt. Even if he’s not at his peak rushing ability in his immediate return, fantasy managers should feel confident with him in lineups.

Should Murray miss a third-straight week, it’ll be back to Colt McCoy, who’s racked up 356 passing yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in his two games starting.