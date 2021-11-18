Brandon Bolden is active for Week 11 vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots announced Week 11 inactives and Brandon Bolden is officially active for their matchup against the Falcons. Bolden was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

This is an interesting situation for Bolden and the Patriots. The running back is active but figures to get minimal work as both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are ahead of him in the backfield. There are probably some frustrated fantasy managers out there who hoped Bolden would at least be in the change-of-pace role, even with Harris returning.

The running back could still get some touches, but he carries little fantasy relevance against the Falcons. Game script could play into Bolden’s favor eventually, as the Patriots could move the ball easily throughout the game and eventually give the running back more work. That’s a tough scenario for fantasy managers to back on, which means Bolden is likely out of starting lineups for Week 11 even if he is active tonight.