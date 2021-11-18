Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11?

The NFL is back for Week 11. The league kicks off the new week of football on Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on FOX and NFL Network. A live stream will be available on Amazon Prime and through FOX and NFL Network digital properties.

The Patriots come into the game with a 6-4 record. They are in second place in the AFC East, a half game back of the Bills. New England currently sits in sixth place overall in the AFC playoff standings, a half game up on the Chargers, Raiders and Bengals. They have won four straight, most recently beating the Browns 45-7.

The Falcons come into the game with a 4-5 record. They are in fourth place in the NFC South, two games back of the first place Buccaneers. Atlanta is in tenth place overall in the NFC playoff standings, tied with the Vikings and 49ers a half game back of the seventh place Panthers. They have lost two of three and won three of five, and are coming off a 45-3 loss to the Cowboys.

New England is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their moneyline odds are -300 while the Falcons’ are +235. Total points is installed at 47 with the under priced to -115.