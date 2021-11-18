F1 schedule: Qatar Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One wraps up a third straight week of racing on Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix. This is the first time the race will be run and is part of a three-race stretch in the Middle East that closes out the schedule. The Qatar Grand Prix replaces the Australian Grand Prix for one year. The circuit will then return to Qatar in 2023.

This year, the Qatar Grand Prix and race-week festivities will take place at Losail International Circuit in Lusail, just north of the capital city of Doha. In 2023, the race will return to a course built specifically for the race.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 21, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race. Race weekend opens on Friday with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 5:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 9 a.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 6 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 9 a.m. The race runs on Sunday at 9 a.m. Qatar is eight hours ahead of eastern time.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN. The race will re-air Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNews. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -145 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +145. The drop from there moves to Valtteri Bottas (+1600), Sergio Pérez (+2000), and then Charles Leclerc (+5000).

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Qatar Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 19

5:30-6:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9-10 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 20

6-7 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9-10 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 21

9-11 a.m. — Qatar Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

6-8 p.m. — Qatar Grand Prix re-broadcast — ESPNews, WatchESPN

Entry list