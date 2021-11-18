DK Metcalf misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 11 vs. Cardinals

DK Metcalf was held out of the Seahawks practice session on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a foot injury. He’s been listed on the Seahawks injury report with the foot injury since Week 4 and has logged at least one DNP per week since Week 6, though he hasn’t missed any game time as a result.

Fantasy football implications

Given that Metcalf has been managing this injury for several weeks now and there’s been no big news of a setback, fantasy managers shouldn’t be too panicked about his availability for Week 11. Since the start of the 2021 NFL season, Metcalf has seen an overall trend downward in regards to his offensive snap share played. However, even while managing this injury, he has yet to play fewer than 72% of offensive snaps in any game this year.

Russell Wilson should be in full form after returning from a finger injury in Week 10, so be prepared for a Metcalf bounceback following a disappointing outing last week, where he totaled just three catches for 26 yards.