Alex Collins gets in limited workout to open Week 11 due to groin injury

The Seattle Seahawks returned to practice on Wednesday to open Week 11 preparations, and running back Alex Collins remains a bit gimpy with a groin injury. Collins was listed as limited, which is nothing new. He suffered the injury in Week 6 and has been limited in practice every week since then. He’s sat out some practices along the way but is playing through the injury.

Notably, Chris Carson was unable to practice due to his neck injury and the team does not appear optimistic about his short-term status.

Fantasy football implications

Collins is once again on track to get the start when the Seahawks host the Cardinals. Collins will likely be limited the rest of the week, but barring a setback, we can expect him to play on Sunday.

Seattle faces a tough Arizona defense that gives up the ninth fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Russell Wilson will take away some of the rushing now that he’s back on the field, but otherwise this is Collins’ backfield to carry. He’s not a high upside option, but at this point in the season with injuries impacting most fantasy rosters, he offers some RB3/flex value.