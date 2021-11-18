Latavius Murray returns to limited practice to open Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens opened their Week 11 practice schedule and had some good news on Wednesday. Running back Latavius Murray was able to practice in limited fashion. Prior to Wednesday, he had not practiced since spraining his ankle in Week 6.

Devonta Freeman has started in his place and Le’Veon Bell and Ty’Son Williams had gotten some work as well. Last week, Williams played exclusively on special teams and the team released Bell earlier this week. The Ravens play the Bears in Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

Freeman has gotten the starting work in place of Murray but had not been overly effective. Neither has been a prominent fantasy option and the return of Murray likely means a decent split of carries. Murray found the end zone four different weeks, but otherwise has been pretty hit or miss to date.

The Bears rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. If active, Murray would be the player to start of the two main options, but neither is a big upside play. Murray is a flex option with some RB2 upside if he can find the end zone. The release of Bell suggests the team is feeling good about Murray’s ankle this week.