Jamaal Williams returned to practice on Wednesday of Week 11 in limited fashion

The Detroit Lions travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and they might be getting running back Jamaal Williams back in action this weekend. Williams had not practiced since suffering a thigh injury in Week 7, but on Wednesday of Week 11 he was back on the practice field. He was listed as limited, but it’s a step forward after weeks of DNPs.

Notably, running mate D’Andre Swift was added to this week’s injury report with a shoulder injury. Swift was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Swift had a huge workload in Week 10, rushing 33 times and added three receptions on six targets in the team’s 16-16 tie with the Steelers. It was the most carries Swift has had this season by a long shot, nearly matching his combined carries the previous three games.

If Williams is able to play this weekend, that will cut into Swift’s workload. In Week 7, Williams’ last game before the injury, Swift had 13 carries and five receptions while Williams had 12 carries. We see some alternating in who gets the most carries, but it’s regularly a pretty close split.

Swift retains the higher value because of his work in the passing game. Williams is a low upside flex option if active while Swift is an RB2/flex option with more upside in PPR leagues.