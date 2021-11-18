Josh Jacobs limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 11

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 11, listed with a knee injury. He was also listed with the knee injury ahead of Week 10, however, he was able to log full practices throughout last week. Jacobs has averaged just under 30 offensive snaps in the Raiders last three games.

Fantasy football implications

Though it doesn’t seem that Jacobs is in danger of missing Week 11 with the knee injury, any limitation in his workload could mean more touches for backup RB Kenyan Drake. Depsite his limited touches, Drake enters Week 10 as the RB35 on the season, while Jacobs sits as the RB26. Jacobs has struggled with inefficiency this season with just 3.7 yards per rush attempt, but regardless, the Raiders will get a nice matchup against the Bengals who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.