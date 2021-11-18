Cole Beasley gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 11

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to deal with a ribs injury, but was able to get in a limited practice on Thursday as the team prepares for the Colts. Last week Beasley was limited in practice and ended up playing, but also only played nine snaps and wasn’t productive.

This week appears to be setting up similarly to last week, where Beasley will be taken off the injury report for the game, but it will be hard to trust him after last week. If you are in a deep league and must play him, he is likely to see more work in Week 11 than he did in Week 10, but nothing is guaranteed.

Fantasy football implications

If Beasley does once again see a limited role or is grounded for this week, Gabriel Davis would see an uptick in snaps. Davis would be a high risk play, but his deep play ability keeps him a possible fantasy play with snaps.