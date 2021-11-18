 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marquise Brown sits out first practice of Week 11 with thigh injury

We break down the news that Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has a thigh injury coming into Week 11.

By David Fucillo
Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens returned to practice on Wednesday of Week 11 and had an unexpected addition to the injury report. Wide receiver Marquise Brown did not practice due to a thigh injury. This is a new injury after he dealt with a back injury heading into Thursday Night Football last week.

Fantasy football implications

Brown has been banged up with various injuries this year, so a Wednesday DNP is not something to worry about. If he does not practice Thursday it becomes a bigger concern, and if he doesn’t practice the whole week, then he likely ends up out or a significant game-time decision.

Brown has been Lamar Jackson’s top target this season, with Rashod Bateman gaining some ground. If Brown is active, he’s a solid WR2 and Bateman is in the WR3/flex territory. If Brown ends up inactive, Bateman would see a boost into WR territory. We’ll get a better handle on this injury when the Ravens return to practice on Thursday.

More From DraftKings Nation