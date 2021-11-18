F1 practice start time: When Qatar Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

Formula One is headed to the Middle East this week to begin the final stretch of its 2021 season. The final three races are in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the coming four weekends.

The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix kicks off F1’s final stretch. This race is replacing the canceled Australian Grand Prix this year, will be on hiatus next year, and then will return in 2023. This year’s race is at Losail International Circuit in Losail, which is a town north of the capital of Doha. When the race returns in 2023, there will be a new track built for the event.

The race is on Sunday, but on Friday and Saturday we’ll see teams getting time to hold three different practice runs on the track. Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and event potentially test out new drivers. Considering this is a new race on the circuit, practice will be all the more important.

There will be two practice runs on Friday and a third on Saturday. The Friday sessions are at 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. The Saturday session is at 6 a.m. and will be followed by qualifying at 9 a.m.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton enters the weekend a -145 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is the close second at +145 with Valtteri Bottas next at +1600.

How to watch practice for the Qatar Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 19, 5:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, Nov 19, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 20, 6 a.m., ESPN2

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list