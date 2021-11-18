 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Qatar Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Qaatari Grand Prix just north of Doha via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 18, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One is racing in a town north of Doha this weekend for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5:30 and 9 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m.

All three practice sessions are an hour and they will all air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -145, followed by his rival Max Verstappen at +145. It’s always viewed as a two-man race heading into the weekend, so we get the usual sizable drop from there in the odds. Valtteri Bottas has the third best odds to win at +1600, followed by Sergio Pérez (+2000), Charles Lecler (+5000), and Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly tied at +6500.

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 19, 5:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, Nov 19, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 20, 6 a.m., ESPN2
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

