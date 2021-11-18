F1 practice live stream: How to watch Qatar Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One is racing in a town north of Doha this weekend for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5:30 and 9 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m.
All three practice sessions are an hour and they will all air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -145, followed by his rival Max Verstappen at +145. It’s always viewed as a two-man race heading into the weekend, so we get the usual sizable drop from there in the odds. Valtteri Bottas has the third best odds to win at +1600, followed by Sergio Pérez (+2000), Charles Lecler (+5000), and Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly tied at +6500.
How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix
Practice 1: Friday, Nov 19, 5:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Practice 2: Friday, Nov 19, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 20, 6 a.m., ESPN2
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2021 Qatar Grand Prix, entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|4
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|5
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|6
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|14
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|17
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|18
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99