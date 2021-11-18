F1 practice live stream: How to watch Qatar Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One is racing in a town north of Doha this weekend for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5:30 and 9 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m.

All three practice sessions are an hour and they will all air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -145, followed by his rival Max Verstappen at +145. It’s always viewed as a two-man race heading into the weekend, so we get the usual sizable drop from there in the odds. Valtteri Bottas has the third best odds to win at +1600, followed by Sergio Pérez (+2000), Charles Lecler (+5000), and Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly tied at +6500.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 19, 5:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Practice 2: Friday, Nov 19, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 20, 6 a.m., ESPN2

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list