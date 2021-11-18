Spencer Dinwiddie ruled out Thursday vs. Heat

Washington Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Miami Heat. Dinwiddie is essentially managing injuries, which is another way of saying load management or rest. The Wizards are on the second of a back-to-back set after losing to the Charlotte Hornets 97-87 on Wednesday night. Dinwiddie went scoreless in the loss, playing 29 minutes.

Fantasy basketball impact

This feels like a better spot to just fade the Wizards against the Heat. Miami is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, though Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are banged up. If both of those players sit for the Heat, the Wizards will have an easier time. There’s still Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry containing Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Raul Neto, Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday are all under $4K on DraftKings are offer some value. Chances are there will be better spots to target on the five-game slate. The point total in this game is going to be incredibly low. It could look like a slugfest from the mid-90s. Kuzma and Beal are decent GPP plays, but the rest of the Wizards roster feels like a trap.