Rashod Bateman not practicing on Thursday of Week 11 for undisclosed reason

The Baltimore Ravens were back at practice on Thursday and might be adding a new name to the injury report. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was not at practice, per Jamison Hensley, but the reason is undisclosed for the moment. The Ravens will release a formal practice participation report this afternoon, at which point we’ll get a reason for the absence.

Fantasy football implications

The team was already dealing with a sidelined Marquise Brown, and he was once again absent on Thursday. Bateman was a practice participant on Wednesday with no injury designation.

This will be something to track given the various issues Baltimore is dealing with right now. Brown and Lamar Jackson both have missed a pair of practices, and now Bateman is out on Thursday. Friday’s practice will be a big one to see which of these players gets back on the practice field in advance of Sunday’s game against the Bears.