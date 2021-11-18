WNBA announces new playoff format for 2022 season

The WNBA Board of Governors approved a brand new playoff format that will take effect next season, the league announced on Thursday. The new format will be three-rounds of series play and a 3-5-5 format. This means that there will be no more single-elimination games or double byes for top seeds.

According to the WNBA, eight teams will qualify for the playoffs regardless of conference and be solely based off their record. The first round of the WNBA playoffs will have four best-of-three series, with the winners moving onto the semifinals.

In the first round, the higher seeds will host Games 1 and 2, and if it the series goes to a Game 3, then the lower seed will get to have home court. Furthermore, teams will not be reseeded after the opening round.

The semifinals will be a best of five series, where the higher seeds will host Games 1, 2, and 5, while the lower seeds will host Games 3 and 4. Additionally, the same structure in the semifinals will be followed in the WNBA Finals.