Sterling Shepard not practicing on Thursday for Week 11

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was held out of practice on Thursday as he still rehabs a left quad injury. Shepard has been banged up this season and has already missed four games due to various injuries.

He suffered an aggravated left quad during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and missed their 23-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders the following week. In five games this season, he has caught 32 0f 43 targets for 324 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants are set to hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

Considering that they have a Monday night game, there’s a possibility that the Giants sat him out of practice on Thursday as a precautionary measure and will ease him back onto the field over the weekend. Fantasy managers should keep tabs and whether or not he practices on Friday, because that will give an indication of where things are trending.