Rob Gronkowski gets in full practice to open Week 11 Monday Night Football preparations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to practice on Thursday as they begin preparations for Week 11 Monday Night Football against the New York Giants and they got some good news. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was a full participant in practice, per the team’s injury report.

Gronkowski has been dealing with a back injury and did not practice at all last week. He has played in one game since Week 3.

Fantasy football implications

There is always a potential concern Gronk could aggravate the injury, but otherwise, he would appear on track to play on Monday. He’s facing a Giants defense that ranks 16th in defending tight ends.

Regardless of ranking, if healthy, Gronk is a must-start in fantasy. He ranks 23rd in total points due to his injury absences, but even with a goose-egg in Week 8, he’s still averaging the third most fantasy points per game. Two touchdowns in Week 1 and two more in Week 2 gave him a huge boost. We won’t see that much scoring on a regular basis, but he’s a strong red zone threat for Tom Brady.