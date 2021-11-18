Everything you need to know for Charleston Classic tournament

As the early-season college basketball tournaments get started, there are plenty of reasons to take a look at the eight-team Charleston Classic that features a decent field.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are the lone ranked team in this tournament at No. 22 in the latest AP Poll. The West Virginia Mountaineers should expect to be an NCAA Tournament team so if we get a matchup between those two programs in the championship, that would make for an exciting game.

Shaka Smart is in his first season as the new head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles, and it will be interesting to see how much progress is made in Year 1. The team entered this tournament coming off an impressive win over the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at home as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

This is a single-elimination tournament, but losing teams will continue to play each other every day so that all teams will eventually play three games.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: November 18

St. Bonaventure 67, Boise State 61

Clemson vs. Temple, approx. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Marquette vs. Ole Miss, approx. 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Elon vs. West Virginia, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals: November 19

Early losers, 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Early winners, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Late winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Late losers, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Final: November 20



Seventh Place, 10:30 a.m. (ESPNU)

Fifth Place. 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Third Place, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

All times ET