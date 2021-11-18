Gerald Everett not practicing for Week 11 due to groin injury

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett has missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices this week due to a groin injury. Right now, Everett doesn’t look like a player we want to count on in fantasy football. His backup, Will Dissly, would take over the lead role, but hasn’t done much to give us faith in his fantasy upside, even with Everett out.

Everett had a mini breakout game last week, as he caught eight-of-eight targets for 63 yards. His eight targets and receptions were easily his highest of the season. Of course, Everett’s target uptick coincided with Russell Wilson and the offense having trouble getting the ball downfield and they would rather DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett getting those targets.

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals have been stingy against tight ends this season and even if Everett can return to practice on Friday, I think I;d rather explore other otions this week.