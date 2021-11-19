Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 RSM Classic

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2021 RSM Classic on Friday at XXX a.m. ET. Right now Sebastián Muñoz leads at -10 after a gaudy 60 on the Seaside Course yesterday.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 11:30 a.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the RSM Classic.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the RSM Classic?

Right now 29 players are tied at -4, which is set as the cutline for this event as of now. That might go even lower today as the best players in the world attack a course under ideal conditions for scoring.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Harris English, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jason Day, and Kevin Tway are amongst the players on the wrong side of the number as of now. Tway finished T2 last week at the Houston Open, but is -2 before he tees off at 11:00 a.m.