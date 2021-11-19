 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State via live online stream

The Arizona Wildcats and Washington State Cougars face off Friday, November 19th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats and Washington State Cougars meet up on Friday, November 19th at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. Washington State has their sights on a bowl game in what’s been a bizarre season, while Arizona will go for win No. 2.

Washington State (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) is a win away from bowl eligibility with two games to play including next week’s Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies, and the program has gone 1-2 against a tough schedule since head coach Nick Rolovich and four assistants were fired for refusing vaccination. Arizona (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) took advantage of a shorthanded Cal Bears team a couple weeks ago before returning to their losing ways last week against the Utah Utes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington State is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

