How to watch No. 22 San Diego State vs. UNLV via live online stream

The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV. Kickoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. It’s a late start on Friday night to lead into the college football Saturday, but it’s one worth paying attention to as the divisional races hit the final stretch.

San Diego State (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West) is a half-game ahead of the Fresno State Bulldogs with two more games to play as head coach Brady Hoke has the Aztecs headed in the right direction in his second stint with the program. UNLV (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) won their first two games of the season in consecutive weeks and the Runnin’ Rebels held the deficit within one score in four of their last five losses, so the poor record could look slightly deceiving.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Diego State is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.