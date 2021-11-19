Best quarterback streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 11 of the fantasy football season. Whether you are rostering a quarterback that is on bye this week or if you are just needing a better matchup, here are some streaming options for your fantasy football lineups this week. With so few weeks left in the fantasy football season, these decisions are as important as ever.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Jones finished as the overall QB5 last week in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns defense. Usually, they are pretty solid, but Jones was exhibiting all of the factors that he brings to the table that made him a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Falcons are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Patriots' offense should be healthier this week and I would ride the momentum Jones has and expect another big week out of him.

Do I think it was smart of the Panthers to bring back Cam Newton? Absolutely not. Do I think there could be fantasy upside here? Sure. In Newton’s first game back with the team he was used in typical Newton packages around the goal line and he came away with two touchdowns; one rushing and one passing. The Washington Football Team defense is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and Newton is getting the starting nod. Return to Charlotte + facing his old coach + wanting to prove people wrong + the best possible fantasy matchup= Newton fired up and ready to put up a good week. I am hesitant about whether or not he can throw the ball 15 yards down the field anymore, but at least you have the rushing upside.

The Ravens are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so this is just a slightly above-average matchup. But, the benefit to Fields and company is that they are coming off of their bye week. This means an extra week for running back David Montgomery to get healthy and another week that they can focus on getting the game plan right in practice. Look for Fields to lean on Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet in this game and I think he puts forth a streamable performance.