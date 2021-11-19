Best running back streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

We are in Week 11 of the fantasy football season and all eyes are on making that final push to get into your league’s fantasy football playoffs. Running backs are an important part of your lineup and whether you are dealing with a player on bye or if you are just needing a better matchup to exploit, here are three steaming options for running backs this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

I feel like I am always on the Gaskin hype train and he picks and chooses when to make me look smart. I have a strong feeling this is one of those weeks. Gaskin has alternated good weeks with bad since Week 4 and his 0.3 fantasy point outing that he followed up with 26.9 points. He is coming off a game in which he had five points so math tells us that he should be good this week, right? RIGHT! It should help that the Jets are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Gaskin is due to come through this week.

The Titans were never going to be able to replicate the value and performance that running back Derrick Henry provides when he went down with an injury, but they haven't quite a running back that even suffices. Jeremy McNichols isn’t the answer and even though it is fun to cheer for him, Adrian Peterson isn’t the answer either. Enter D’Onta Foreman. It isn’t a pretty stat line, but Foreman led the Titans with 11 carries for 30 yards in their Week 10 win and he figures to get the starting back nod. The Texans are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so at least the matchup is good.

Similar to Gaskin, there are weeks that the Raiders look brilliant for bringing Drake in and pairing him with Josh Jacobs because they complement each other so well and then there are others where you have to check Twitter to make sure that Drake was even active. Drake is coming off a game where he had 4.1 points, but in each of the three games prior he had at least 13. He has been the receiving back for this team and I think he is going to get good usage against the Bengals who are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.