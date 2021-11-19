Best wide receiver streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

There are only two teams on a bye this week, but since those two teams are the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos, it means some of the top performers in fantasy football will have the week off. But whether you’re looking to replace a starter this week or just hunting for the best matchup to round out your fantasy football lineups, here are a few suggestions.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Tee Higgins, Bengals vs. Raiders

Higgins was coming on strong before Cincinnati’s bye last week. He had 97 yards on four catches against the Jets in Week 8 and 78 yards on six catches against the Browns before the break. As much as the Bengals like to throw and with the Raiders’ attention likely to be focused on Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins should pick up right where he left off.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens vs. Bears

The rookie’s been getting plenty of looks lately from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last week, he had six catches on eight targets for 80 yards, leading the team in receiving. He had five catches on eight targets the week before that. Chicago’s one of the 10 worst teams when it comes to giving up fantasy football points to opposing receivers.

Marcus Johnson, Titans vs. Texans

With Julio Jones on the injured reserve list, Johnson wasted no time in latching onto the No. 2 receiver role. Last week against the Saints, he caught five passes on eight targets for 100 yards. It helped that the Saints had AJ Brown locked up too. Houston has given up five touchdowns to opposing receivers in its last three games, after giving up just three all season prior to that.