Best tight end streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

Things aren’t as bleak at the tight end position this season, at least when it comes to fantasy football, as they have been in recent years. But you should still be playing the matchups, unless you’re lucky enough to have one of the obvious must-start guys. With that, here are three solid options to stream in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Chargers

Freiermuth’s two-game scoring streak was snapped last week. It happens. The real number to focus on from his outing last week against the Lions is the nine targets he saw, a season high as he continues to grow into an indispensable part of the Steelers’ offense. He did give up a costly fumble, but it’s going to be hard to put him in the dog house from that. The Chargers have given up six touchdowns to opposing tight ends, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Adam Trautman, Saints vs. Eagles

No team has given up more touchdowns to opposing tight ends than the Eagles—eight of them. Trautman saw six targets last week, catching five of them for 32 yards. He’s been seeing at least six looks in each of his last three games, and he’s got a great shot to turn one into pay dirt this week.

Geoff Swaim, Titans vs. Texans

Swaim’s production has tailed off over his last two outings, mostly because he hasn’t scored a touchdown in that time. That could change this week. The Texans have allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, tied for second most in the NFL, and nearly 600 yards to the position.