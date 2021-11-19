Best D/ST streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

In one league that I am in, I have the banged-up Steelers defense going against the Los Angeles Chargers and I’m considering just sitting a defense and not starting one. That is unless I find one of the following D/ST units to start in place of the Steelers for my lineup! Here are three options to check the depths of your roster or waiver wire for this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

The Titans remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL even though they barely eeked out a home win against the New Orleans Saints that didn’t have Alvin Kamara in Week 10. I digress. Looking forward, they take on the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional matchup. They haven’t played yet this season, but the Texans just gave up 13 fantasy points to the Miami Dolphins defense and they are the overall D/ST13 in fantasy leagues. The Texans' offense is crumbling and the Titans should benefit.

Speaking of the Dolphins' defense, they are also streamable this week. They got double-digit fantasy points in Week 10 and they take on the Jets this week. The Jets have had a rotating door at quarterback due to injuries and they are going to roll veteran Joe Flacco out there this week. Flacco could very well be the best quarterback option they have, but from what we have seen of him recently, it could be a rough outing for him which will only benefit the Dolphins.

Jalen Hurts is an enigma that is tough to game plan for. The benefit of the Saints' defense is that they have players at each level that can hurt you. Their secondary will be able to shut down the Eagles pass catchers which is going to put all of the weight of the offense on Hurts. He will still break off some solid runs as he does, but the Saints are going to focus on containing him and they are one of the defenses in the league that should be able to do it.