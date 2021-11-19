Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Friday, November 19th

The college basketball slate for Friday, November 19th will feature nine games that involve a ranked team with a few intriguing matchups throughout the night including plenty of the sport’s brand names.

This might not be the most competitive game of the day, but plenty of fans track whatever the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils are doing as they will host the Lafayette Leopards in a matchup between a team that hasn’t a lost and another that hasn’t won to this point.

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats will return to the floor for a matchup with the Ohio Bobcats at home, and the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will be in action as they host the Bellarmine Knights.

An underrated matchup could be the late-night game that will start at 12:30 a.m. ET on Friday night/Saturday morning when the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels play the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines from Las Vegas in a spot that should favor UNLV from a betting perspective.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Friday, November 19th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top-25 CBB schedule, November 19th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM Hofstra #20 Maryland FS1 Maryland -11 140.5 7:00 PM Ohio #13 Kentucky SECN UK -12 146.5 7:00 PM #21 Auburn South Florida ESPN+ Auburn -13.5 135.5 8:00 PM Lafayette #7 Duke ACCN Duke -30.5 149.5 8:00 PM Western Kentucky #11 Memphis ESPN+ Memphis -15.5 146 8:00 PM Oakland #14 Alabama ESPN+ Alabama -15.5 149 9:00 PM Bellarmine #1 Gonzaga SECN+ Gonzaga -28.5 155.5 12:30 AM #4Michigan UNLV ESPN2 Michigan -13.5 136

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.