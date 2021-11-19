College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Friday, November 19th

We’re kicking off the second weekend of the college basketball season on Friday and a just a handful of Top 25 teams will be in action. Most of the top teams are still mowing through lesser non-conference opponents to start the year but you never know when a surprise upset can hit you in the face.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 19th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio vs. No. 13 Kentucky (-12)

No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats has followed up its season-opening loss to Duke with back-to-back dominant victories over Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s. While they should be heavily favored in their matchup against the Ohio Bobcats on Friday, don’t sleep on the visitors from the MAC.

Ohio is 3-0 on the year with respective double-digit wins over Belmont, Cleveland State, and Robert Morris. They’re ranked 97th in KenPom and are led by guard Mark Sears, who is averaging 19.3 points and four rebounds so far.

Oakland vs. No. 14 Alabama (-15.5)

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide are off to a 3-0 start but have looked vulnerable at points in their prior two matchups against South Dakota State and South Alabama. On Friday, they’ll be playing host to an Oakland Golden Grizzlies team that has been game so far this year.

They gave West Virginia a fight in a 60-53 loss to open the season before taking down Oklahoma State in a 56-55 upset last Friday. Oakland then followed that up with 80-59 beatdown of Toledo on Wednesday, a game where Jamal Cain went off for 29 points and 17 rebounds. The Crimson Tide should be on high alert here.

No. 3 Michigan (-13.5) vs. UNLV

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines should be on upset alert because, well, they’ve already been upset this week. The Maize and Blue were taken down by Seton Hall 67-65 in a game where they missed critical free throws late that would’ve sent the game to overtime.

Now in Las Vegas for the Roman Main Event tournament, they’ll face a hometown UNLV team that has rattled off three straight victories to start the year. All of those victories have come with two scores and they’d feel right at home getting into a dogfight with Michigan.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.