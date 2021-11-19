NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 19th

Eight Top 25 teams are in action on Friday night’s college basketball slate, with two of them taking to the road in games where they’ll still be heavily favored.

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers ate both their cupcakes in Morehead State and Louisiana-Monroe, and catch a South Florida Bulls team in Downtown Tampa that lost to Georgia Southern at home, and needed a 10-0 run to close the game to beat North Carolina A&T 56-54. Bruce Pearl’s team is one of the best in the country in not turning the ball over, and the Tigers might have as many fans as the Bulls tonight in Champa Bay while playing in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s home building.

Also the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines face the UNLV Rebels, who will make the five-minute drive down Tropicana Avenue to play at T-Mobile Arena instead of the Thomas & Mack Center. UM fell 67-65 to Seton Hall at home on Tuesday night, shooting just 3-15 from three-point range despite 11 points and 11 rebounds from DeVante’ Jones. The Rebels are 3-0 with all games played on-campus so far, but have beaten Gardner-Webb, Cal, and North Dakota State by a combined 11 points. They’ll be in for a much tougher test this evening.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Friday, November 19th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College basketball opening odds, November 19th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM Hofstra #20 Maryland FS1 Maryland -11 140.5 7:00 PM Ohio #13 Kentucky SECN UK -12 146.5 7:00 PM #21 Auburn South Florida ESPN+ Auburn -13.5 135.5 8:00 PM Lafayette #7 Duke ACCN Duke -30.5 149.5 8:00 PM Western Kentucky #11 Memphis ESPN+ Memphis -15.5 146 8:00 PM Oakland #14 Alabama ESPN+ Alabama -15.5 149 9:00 PM Bellarmine #1 Gonzaga SECN+ Gonzaga -28.5 155.5 12:30 AM #4Michigan UNLV ESPN2 Michigan -13.5 136

