What time will Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley fight start on Friday, November 20th

The boxing weekend gets going on Friday evening with four different title bouts on one card. Titles at men’s middleweight, women’s junior welterweight, and men’s junior featherweight and flyweight titles. With all four featuring major titles and not secondary belts, this is a solid card all around.

The main event will feature WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade putting his title on the line against Jason Quigley. The main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should see ring walks starting at approximately 10 p.m. ET. This will of course depend on the length of the earlier bouts. The entire card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Andrade is 28-0 and currently the third-ranked middleweight at Ring Magazine. He’s coming off a unanimous decision win in April over Liam Williams. Quigley is 19-1 and coming off a majority decision win over Shane Mosley, Jr. in May.

Andrade is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Quigley is +700. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -120.

Full Card for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley