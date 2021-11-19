Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley live stream: How to watch Saturday’s middleweight bout via live online stream

The middleweight division will be on display Friday night to cap off an evening of four championship bouts in New Hampshire. Demetrius Andrade will put his WBO title and 28-0 record on the line against 19-1 Jason Quigley. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET and the main event happen in the first half of the 10 p.m. hour. The entire card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Andrade is looking to climb the middleweight ranks and maybe eventually move up to secure a fight with Canelo Álvarez at a heavier weight. In the meantime, Ring Magazine’s third-ranked middleweight will look to handle his business against the lesser-regarded Quigley.

While Quigley can be dangerous, it’s unlikely he springs the upset as a +700 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. the big issue will be whether or not Andrade potentially overlooks him in search of the bigger fish in the division.

Full Card for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley