Full undercard for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley weightclass fight

We have a huge weekend of boxing coming up and it opens on Friday with an eight-bout card in at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire that features four different major title fights. We’ll see cards with plenty of secondary titles, but this card features at least one of the big four titles on the line in the four main card bouts.

The card is topped by a middleweight bout between Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley for Andrade’s WBO title. Andrade is currently the third-ranked middleweight at Ring Magazine behind Gennadiy Golovkin and Jermall Charlo. Andrade is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Quigley is a +700 underdog.

Other titles on the line include featherweight Murodjon Akhmadaliev and his IBF and WBA belts, flyweight Julio Cesar Martinez and his WBC title, and women’s junior welterweight Kali Reis with her IBO and WBA titles. Reis’ bout with Jessica Camara also has the vacant WBO title on the line as Reis looks to force a unification bout with Chantelle Cameron in 2022.

The main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should see ring walks starting at approximately 10 p.m. ET. This will of course depend on the length of the earlier bouts. The entire card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Full Card for Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley