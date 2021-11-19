Colts vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

After two week on the road, the Buffalo Bills return home this weekend to Highmark Stadium where they’ve won 10 of their last 11 games. The Bills’ most recent road trip started off on a rough note, with a loss to the Jaguars, but they were able to bounce back with a convincing win last week against the Jets. The Indianapolis Colts have started to heat up after dropping their first three games. Since the start of October, the Colts are 5-2, with both losses coming in overtime games. This could end up being one of the better games in Week 11. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Bills matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Bills Week 11 odds

Spread: Colts -7

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Colts +245, Bills -310

Our picks for Colts vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Colts +7

There are no easy picks in the NFL this season, but I feel pretty confident that the Colts can cover a big spread like this. Indianapolis has covered the spread in eight of their last 10 road games, and the Bills have had some hiccups lately.

Over/under: Over 49.5

In the Colts’ last six games as underdogs, the point total has hit the over, and they’ve scored at least 30 points in three of their last four.

Preferred player prop:

