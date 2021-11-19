Washington vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Written off entirely just two weeks ago, both the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team are riding high after both squads pulled off big upsets last Sunday. Washington beat the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers, despite being massive underdogs. The Panthers handed the Cardinals, who were without Kyler Murray, their second loss of the season, while pulling themselves to an even 5-5. They also have Cam Newton back in the fold, and he’s likely to make the first start of his second stint in Carolina this week. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Panthers matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Panthers Week 11 odds

Spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Washington +140, Panthers -160

Our picks for Washington vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Panthers -3

The Panthers have failed to cover the spread in their last three games at home. However, their offense could look a lot different this week—or at like it used to—with Cam Newton expected to make the start. With Newton and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, Washington should have its hands full.

Over/under: Over 43

All of Washington’s last four games have gone under the point total, but they somehow managed to hang 29 on the Buccaneers for the upset of the week last Sunday. The Panthers put 34 on the board against the Cardinals on their way to another big Week 10 upset, and with Newton—who looked solid mixing in with the offense last week—they should be able to hit the over for only the fourth time this season.

Preferred player prop:

Coming soon

