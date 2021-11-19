Ravens vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road this week, looking to shake off a terrible Thursday night loss to the Dolphins last week. That shouldn’t be too big of a problem against the Chicago Bears, who are five-point underdogs to Lamar Jackson and Co. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Bears matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bears Week 11 odds

Spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -220, Bears +180

Our picks for Ravens vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Ravens -5

The Ravens haven’t been a great bet as favorites, failing to cover in five of their last six when favored. Still, after getting embarrassed last week by the Dolphins, I’d bet on the Ravens to have things dialed in and not losing a second one to a team they should handily beat.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Six of the Ravens’ last seven road games have gone under the projected point total. The Bears are 1-3 over/under at Soldier Field this season, so the under seems like a pretty safe bet on this one.

Preferred player prop:

