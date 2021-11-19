Lions vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Detroit Lions didn’t add one to the loss column last week, but they also didn’t win as they tied the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns wore one on the chin last week against the New England Patriots, losing 45-7. Kickoff for this matchup on Sunday, November 21st is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Browns matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Browns Week 11 odds

Spread: CLE -11

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: DET +410, C:E -575

Our picks for Lions vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: DET +11

With the performance the Browns put forth last week this game looks like it is going to be ugly. The good news is that they should have star running back Nick Chubb back with the team this week if he can turn in two negative Covid tests. Either way, the Lions have been keeping games close and I think that claiming Josh Reynolds off waivers was a sneaky good move for them. I don’t think they come away with the win, but if they can play as they did against the Steelers, they will keep it closer than 11.

Over/under: OVER 43.5

While the Browns defense is solid, the Lions' offensive line has held their own in recent weeks. Teams are still getting to Jared Goff, but they have been able to create holes for D’Andre Swift pretty easily. The Browns are used to being able to get after the passer so if the Lions can get Swift and Hockenson involved early, they should have a productive offense. I think the Browns also bounce back from their horrid offensive performance in Week 10.

Preferred player prop:

Coming soon

